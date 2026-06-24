Cubs' Edward Cabrera: Out with moderate hamstring strain

Cabrera was diagnosed with a moderate-grade left hamstring strain Wednesday following an MRI and is without a timeline for a return, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The Cubs placed Cabrera on the 15-day injured list prior to Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets, after the right-hander was carted off the field upon suffering the injury during his start in Tuesday's series opener. In addition to Cabrera, Ben Brown (neck) landed on the IL on Wednesday, leaving an already injury ravaged Chicago rotation in an even more depleted state. A clearer timeline for Cabrera's return should become available once he's made enough progress in his recovery to get back on the mound and take part in fielding and agility drills, but he looks safe to rule out through at least the All-Star break.