Cubs' Edward Cabrera: Ready for rehab assignment

Cabrera (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell relayed Monday that Cabrera will likely need three rehab starts before rejoining the rotation, which would put the right-hander on track to return to the majors in mid-August. Cabrera landed on the 15-day injured list in late June due to a left hamstring injury. In his 14 starts before the injury, he had a 5-4 record with a 5.10 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 65:29 K:BB over 72.1 innings.