Cubs' Edward Cabrera: Rebounds for fourth victory

Cabrera (4-3) notched the win over Colorado on Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 5.1 innings.

After being pounded by the Giants for eight runs over 3.2 frames in his first start back from the injured list in his previous outing, Cabrera looked better against the Rockies. The right-hander did give up two more homers, but they were both solo shots, and Colorado couldn't put any other runs on the board. Cabrera tossed 51 of 83 pitches for strikes and secured his first victory since April 28. The five long balls he's allowed across his past two appearances are certainly a concern, but Cabrera is lined up for a more promising matchup in his next start, which is scheduled to be a rematch against the Rockies -- this time in Chicago.