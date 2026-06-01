Cubs' Edward Cabrera: Resumes throwing off mound

Cabrera (finger) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Thursday and had been scheduled to throw off the mound Sunday with greater intensity, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs haven't confirmed that Cabrera was in fact able to throw again Sunday, but Montemurro notes that the right-hander was able to use his entire pitch mix during Thursday's session. Cabrera's ability to use his full arsenal suggests that the blister on his right middle finger isn't providing any complications with his off-speed pitches, so the 28-year-old looks like he could have a realistic chance at avoiding a rehab assignment and returning from the 15-day injured list this coming weekend when he's first eligible. If he's deemed ready to go for the Cubs' weekend series with the Giants, Cabrera would presumably replace Jordan Wicks as the team's fifth starter.