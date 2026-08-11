Cubs' Edward Cabrera: Third rehab start coming Tuesday

Cabrera (hamstring) is slated to make the third start of his rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Knoxville, MLB.com reports.

Cabrera will bump down a level after making his first two rehab starts at Triple-A Iowa. The right-hander, who has been on the shelf since June 24 due to a left hamstring/adductor strain, most recently covered 55 pitches over four innings Wednesday, striking out eight batters in that outing while allowing one unearned run on one hit and no walks. If he's able to build on that pitch count Tuesday, Cabrera should get the green light to return from the 15-day injured list to make his next start in the big leagues.