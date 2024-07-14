The Cubs optioned Bigge to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Though right-hander Javier Assad was designated as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals after being activated from the injured list earlier in the day, he'll stick around with the Cubs and Bigge will be the odd man out as Chicago reduces its roster to 26 men ahead of Sunday's series finale in St. Louis. After being called up from Triple-A last Sunday, Bigge made three appearances out of the Cubs bullpen, giving up one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out three over 2.1 innings.