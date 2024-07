The Cubs are calling up Bigge from Triple-A Iowa, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Bigge has been dominant out of the bullpen for Iowa, owning a 0.77 ERA and 19 strikeouts across 11.2 innings while picking up a save in all six of his save opportunities. The 26-year-old has been in the Cubs' farm system since being drafted in the 12th round of the 2019 first-year player draft. A corresponding move has yet to be announced.