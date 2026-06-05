Cubs' Ian Happ: Big game Thursday

Happ went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, an additional run scored and three total RBI in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Athletics.

Happ delivered his second straight two-hit effort and helped power the Cubs to a win. The veteran is now up 14 home runs and 34 RBI through 59 games, while also scoring 42 runs. Happ has been a consistent fantasy performer for a number of years now, and his ability to regularly get on base and hit for decent power sustains his value. The outfielder also rarely misses time, having played in 150 games or more the last four seasons. Happ has played in all but four of Chicago's contests so far this year.