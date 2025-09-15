Happ went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

Happ took Adrian Houser deep in the sixth inning for his 22nd home run of the season. The veteran outfielder is approaching his career high of 25 long balls, which he recorded back in 2021 and then matched last year. Happ has gone deep five times in his last 13 games, and with the Cubs set to play 13 more contests during the regular season, he has a chance to set a new career best in homers if he keeps up his recent pace and stays in the lineup most days.