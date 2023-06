Happ is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Orioles.

Happ will get a breather after he went 5-for-12 with four extra-base hits, including a homer, eight RBI and five runs scored over the Cubs' three-game series with the Pirates. The 28-year-old has been hot at the plate recently, recording at least one hit in eight of the last 11 games, posting a .438 on-base percentage over that stretch. Patrick Wisdom will replace him in left field and bat seventh in the series opener with Baltimore.