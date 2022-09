Happ went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Saturday's loss to the Giants.

The Cubs had just seven hits and two runs, but Happ still managed to have a productive night. The outfielder has had a solid season with an .802 OPS and 65 RBI across 135 games, and he's managed to up his batting average to .274 after hitting just .226 in 2021. Chicago is in a rebuilding mode, and Happ and Willson Contreras (ankle) have emerged as their clear veteran leaders this year.