Happ went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

After Nico Hoerner and Kyle Tucker reached base in the bottom of the first inning, Happ cashed in with a three-run homer, which proved to be enough offense to win the game and even the series. The homer was Happ's second of the playoffs, though he's struggled overall with a .115 average (3-for-26) and 11 strikeouts this postseason.