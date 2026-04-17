Happ went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 12-4 win over the Mets.

Happ was one of three Chicago hitters to go deep in the easy win, as he launched his fifth home run of the season in the eighth inning. The veteran outfielder is batting just .214, but his .799 OPS is actually nine points higher than his career mark, so he's still finding ways to produce offensively. After missing a few games recently with a bruised heel, Happ looks fully healthy, and he should remain a lineup staple for the Cubs moving forward.