Happ (calf) will serve as the Cubs' designated hitter and cleanup batter in Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Happ exited late in Tuesday's 11-3 win with a right calf injury, but he won't have to miss any starts. The Cubs will look to protect Happ to some degree by deploying him in a non-defensive role, as Christopher Morel takes Happ's usual spot in left field.