Happ went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

Happ was all over the bases in this one, finishing a home run shy of the cycle. It was the outfielder's first multi-hit effort since May 30, and it pushed his season batting average to .268 to go along with a .796 OPS. Happ has slowed down some overall after a hot start to the season, though he remains capable of strong fantasy performances like this one.