Happ (ribs) is unlikely to be reinstated from the injured list Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Happ has been on the 10-day injured list since May 4, so Friday marked the first day that he'd be eligible to return. However, manager David Ross said that Happ is "a tick behind" in his recovery process, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. It's not yet clear when the 26-year-old will be able to return to action.