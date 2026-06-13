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Cubs' Jaxon Wiggins: Nearing return to game action

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Cubs announced Wednesday that Wiggins (elbow) has resumed throwing bullpen sessions and facing hitters at the organization's complex in Arizona and could soon be ready to pitch in games, MLB.com reports.

One of the Cubs' top pitching prospects, Wiggins made just two starts for Triple-A Iowa this season before landing on the shelf April 15 due to right elbow inflammation. After a prolonged shutdown, Wiggins is ramping back up again and looks like he'll be ready to begin a rehab assignment in the lower levels of the minors in the near future.

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