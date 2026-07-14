Cubs' Jaxon Wiggins: Back in action at Triple-A

Wiggins (elbow) struck out four and allowed three earned runs on three hits and three walks across 2.2 innings in a start Friday for Triple-A Iowa after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Wiggins hit the shelf in April due to right elbow inflammation and was shut down for a brief period before beginning a rehab assignment June 15. He posted a 2.89 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with nine strikeouts in 9.1 innings over four appearances across stops with the Cubs' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and High-A South Bend before rejoining the Iowa rotation.