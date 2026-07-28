Cubs' Jefferson Rojas: Playing well at Double-A

Through 85 games with Double-A Knoxville, Rojas is slashing .269/.335/.464 with 14 stolen bases, 15 home runs and 57 RBI.

Rojas made the jump from High-A to Double-A in 2025 as a 20-year-old, and he had some growing pains at the higher level, finishing with a .164 batting average and .484 OPS in 39 games. It's been a different story for the talented youngster this season, as he's showing off a dynamic mix of power and speed, and he's already set new professional bests in home runs and RBI. Rojas is probably still a year or two away from the majors, but the top prospect is flashing his potential and could earn a promotion to Triple-A at some point.