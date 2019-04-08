Cubs' Jon Lester: MRI scheduled for Tuesday

Lester will undergo an MRI on his left hamstring Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Lester was forced to leave Monday's start against the Pirates in the third inning due to the injury, which he appeared to suffer while running the bases. Whether or not he'll be forced to miss a start should become clear once the results of the tests are known.

