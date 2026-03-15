Long (elbow) went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies.

After facing live pitchers in a side session Friday, Long returned to game action a day later for the first time since late February. The 24-year-old sprained his elbow attempting to reach for a wide throw to first base, but he sustained no structural damage, and he now looks fully good to go after a few weeks of rehab work. Long is expected to begin the regular season with Triple-A Iowa and give the Cubs some depth with high upside behind Michael Busch.