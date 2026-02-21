Long exited Saturday's Cactus League game against Texas with a sprained left elbow, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 24-year-old prospect suffered the injury while attempting to catch a wide throw to first base that put his arm in the path of Mark Canha, leading to a collision. Long will likely miss some time while he recovers, though it's still unknown whether his injury will impact his availability for the start of the regular season.