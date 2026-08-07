Marlins' Jonathon Long: Could make MLB debut this year

Long could be called up to the Marlins before the end of the season to fill a short-side platoon role in left field and at first base, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Acquired from the Cubs at the trade deadline in the Braxton Garrett deal, Long has had an up-and-down 2026 season at Triple-A, but since the beginning of July he boasts a .337/.425/.606 slash line with 13 doubles and five homers in 120 plate appearances. The 24-year-old could provide some balance to a heavily left-handed Miami lineup, but he would likely have a hard time winning consistent playing time.