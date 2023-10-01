Wicks allowed six runs on six hits across 1.2 innings and did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Brewers. He walked one and struck out one.

Wicks allowed a pair of home runs and was yanked after tossing 44 pitches, but Chicago still managed to win 10-6. This was the young lefty's worst start of his rookie season, as he came into the contest having allowed only 11 earned runs across his first 33 innings. The poor outing pushed his ERA from 3.00 to 4.41, though it was still a promising debut for Wicks. He should have the inside track on a rotation spot to begin the 2024 season.