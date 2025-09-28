Wicks allowed three hits and struck out four without walking a batter over three shutout innings to earn the save in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Cardinals.

Wicks' long-relief performance ensured the Cubs' bullpen would be well-rested heading into the wild-card round. Wicks has kept runs off the board in three of his last four outings dating back to Aug. 26, though his struggles in limited action earlier in the year led to him finishing the regular season with a 6.28 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB over 14.1 innings across eight relief appearances. It's unclear if he'll earn a spot on the Cubs' wild-card roster.