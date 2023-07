The Cubs have selected Rivera with the 81st overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A college shortstop from the University of Florida, Rivera will turn 23 in October, so he is old for the class. He has a chance to stick at shortstop and is one of the best seniors in the class, but he could also slide around the infield as needed. Rivera tapped into more power this spring, but he still could end up in a utility role.