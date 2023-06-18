Steele (7-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits with one walk over five innings against the Orioles. He struck out four.

Steele held the Orioles scoreless until the fifth inning when Adley Rutschman took him deep to drive home Austin Hays and tie the game at 2-2. He would make it out of the inning without allowing anymore damage, and the left-hander still managed to earn the win thanks to Chicago's offense immediately responding with a go-ahead run in the bottom of the inning. It was a solid performance for Steele in his return from the 15-day injured list (forearm) and he now sits at seven wins on the season behind a very strong 2.71 ERA.