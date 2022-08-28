Cubs manager David Ross said Sunday that Steele, who experienced low-back tightness coming out of his most recent start Friday against the Brewers, won't be eligible to join the team in Toronto for its upcoming three-game series versus the Blue Jays due to his vaccination status, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Along with Steele, fellow starting pitcher Adrian Sampson won't make the trip to Toronto due to the vaccination rules in place for Canada. Sampson is starting Sunday's series finale in Milwaukee and wasn't in line to pitch versus the Blue Jays anyway, but Steele would have been on tap to take the hill Wednesday, assuming his back issue didn't prove to be a concern. Instead, the Cubs will now have to place Sampson on the restricted list Monday and appoint a spot starter for Wednesday's contest. Steele should be on track to make his next start at some point during the Cubs' series in St. Louis next weekend.