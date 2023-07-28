Steele (11-3) earned the win Thursday, allowing a run on five hits and three walks over six innings in a 10-3 win over St. Louis. He struck out four.

Steele is now 5-1 over his last seven starts, with a 3.24 ERA in that span. The 28-year-old southpaw allowed just one run Thursday on an Andrew Knizner homer in the fifth inning. Steele's ERA is now down to 2.87 on the season with a 1.12 WHIP and 100:24 K:BB across 19 starts (109.2 innings). He currently lines up for a home matchup with the Reds in his next outing.