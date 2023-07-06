Steele allowed three runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out five batters over six innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Steele was excellent through five innings, giving up just one run on five hits. However, he served up a leadoff homer to Willy Adames in the sixth, then allowed one more run on three additional hits over the remainder of the frame. Steele was able to finish the sixth to notch the quality start, and a late Chicago comeback ensured that he didn't take the loss. This was just the fourth time in 16 starts this season that the southpaw has allowed three or more earned runs, which is a testament to how solid he's been overall. Steele ranks sixth among qualified MLB pitchers with a 2.56 ERA and is tied for ninth with 11 quality starts.