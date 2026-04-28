Steele (elbow) suffered a setback in his rehab program and was shut down from throwing Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The specifics of the setback or length of the shutdown aren't yet clear, but any shutdown of more than a few days will likely mean Steele won't return from the 60-day injured list when first eligible in late May, at minimum. The left-hander is working his way back from the UCL revision surgery he underwent last April, but his return timeline is now murky.