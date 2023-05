Steele (6-1) allowed five runs on five hits across six innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Astros. He walked one and struck out eight.

Steele took his first loss of the season but actually pitched pretty well by scattering six baserunners across six innings while tying his season high in strikeouts. Houston is a tough place to pitch, and the lefty still has a solid 2.44 ERA, so he should bounce back quickly. Steele is tentatively set to take the hill again Sunday against the Phillies.