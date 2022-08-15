Thompson allowed four runs on two hits across 1.2 innings and did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Reds. He walked three and struck out two.

Thompson labored in the outing, as he needed 70 pitches to retire just five batters. That was enough for manager David Ross, saddling the righty with his second-shortest start this season. Thompson's shortest appearance came on June 12, when he allowed five runs while retiring just two batters against the Yankees. He's still been pretty good overall with a 3.67 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 100.2 innings, to go along with a 9-5 record. Thompson will look for a smoother outing in his next scheduled start Friday against the Brewers.