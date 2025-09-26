Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Activated, batting cleanup Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cubs activated Tucker (calf) from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Tucker has finally been cleared to return to action after missing most of September with a strained left calf. He will start in the designated hitter spot and bat cleanup during Friday's series opener against the Cardinals. Tucker could see regular starts at DH this weekend and during next week's National League Wild Card Series as the Cubs look to protect his calf.
