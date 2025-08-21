Tucker will start in right field and bat second in Thursday's game against the Brewers.

The Cubs gave Tucker a three-game break as he navigates through an extended slump in which he's slashed .195/.333/.242 since the beginning of July. Manager Craig Counsell also revealed Wednesday that Tucker was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right hand back on June 1, though that injury is now healed. The Cubs have won three straight games with Tucker out of the lineup and will go for four in a row Thursday with their All-Star outfielder back in starting nine.