Tucker (calf) will be activated from the 10-day injured list and included in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Tucker has been cleared to return after missing the last three-plus weeks with a left calf strain. It's not clear whether he will play the outfield or be used at designated hitter, but either way the Cubs will be happy to get Tucker's bat back into their lineup.

