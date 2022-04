St. John was called up by the Cubs on Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 29-year-old lefty's only previous major-league experience came back in 2019 with the Rangers, when he allowed four runs in 6.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.14 ERA and 8:6 K:BB through seven frames for Triple-A Iowa this season, so it would be a surprise to see him in anything but a low-leverage role. Mark Leiter Jr. was optioned in a corresponding move.