Locke St. John: Let go by Minnesota
Apr 5, 2023
The Twins released
St. John on March 24.
St. John and the Twins opted to part ways after he was unable to secure a spot in the big club's Opening Day bullpen. The 30-year-old lefty has previously made eight big-league appearances with the Rangers and Cubs between the 2019 and 2022 seasons.
