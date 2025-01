The Cubs designated Vazquez for assignment Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs had to clear a space on their 40-man roster after signing Jon Berti to a one-year deal. Vazquez has had a decent Triple-A career with an OPS of .794, but he did not impress with his brief first stint at the major league level. He managed just one hit across 14 plate appearances with the big club.