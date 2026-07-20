Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Orioles' Luis Vazquez: Joining Baltimore on taxi squad

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Vazquez will travel to join the Orioles' taxi squad for their weekday series against the Red Sox, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

Vazquez will give the Orioles a little bit of extra infield depth in Boston. He's spent most of this season with Triple-A Norfolk, where he has a .576 OPS with four steals, two homers and nine RBI across 115 plate appearances. Vazquez appeared in 36 regular-season games for the Orioles last year and slashed .160/.208/.240 with two steals, one homer and three RBI over 53 plate appearances.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!