Rodriguez gave up two hits, a walk and an unearned run to earn the save in a 4-3 extra-inning win over the Brewers on Friday.

Rodriguez came out in the tenth inning to protect a two-run lead. He allowed the automatic baserunner from second to score an unearned run and loaded the bases before getting out of the jam on a frantically-executed double-play. It was Rodriguez's first appearance of the season after battling an elbow injury all summer. He appears to be in the mix for high-leverage usage out of the Cubs bullpen. Brandon Hughes had pitched in a save situation earlier in the game and blew the save. Rowan Wick is presumed to have been available but did not make an appearance in the contest.