Leiter's contract was selected by the Cubs ahead of Saturday's start against the Rockies, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Manager David Ross confirmed Friday that Leiter would serve as Saturday's starter, and the right-hander is officially in line to make his first major-league appearance since 2018. In his lone start at Triple-A Iowa to begin the season, he allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven in four innings. Since Wade Miley (elbow) and Alec Mills (back) remain out, Leiter will likely be a candidate to remain in the rotation until his teammates are cleared to return.