Leiter will be called up from Triple-A Iowa to start Saturday's game against the Rockies, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Leiter joined the Cubs' taxi squad Friday, and his contract will be selected prior to Saturday's matchup in Colorado. The right-hander hasn't made a major-league start since 2017, but he allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven in four innings during a start at Iowa to begin the 2022 season. The Cubs' starting rotation is shorthanded while Wade Miley (elbow) and Alec Mills (back) are on the injured list, so it's possible that Leiter continues to fill in as a starter if he performs well Saturday.