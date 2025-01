The Cubs designated Festa for assignment Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Ryan Pressly. It's the second time this month that Festa has been designated for assignment, as he was acquired from the Rangers in early January after being booted from their 40-man roster. He posted a 5.70 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 23.2 innings between the Mets and Rangers in 2024.