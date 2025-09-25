Shaw went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and three total runs scored in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Mets.

Shaw played a key offensive role from the No. 9 spot in the lineup, delivering his 13th home run of the season and 17th stolen base. While the rookie is batting just .230 with a .298 on-base percentage, his combination of power and speed hints at his potential in 2026 and beyond. Shaw has also played well lately, as he's riding a four-game hitting streak and is batting .467 during the stretch.