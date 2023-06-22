Arias has a 0.88 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 45:15 K:BB in 30.2 innings over his last seven starts for Single-A Myrtle Beach.

Arias, a 6-foot righty who was originally signed by the Blue Jays in 2018 as an infielder, sports a mid-90s fastball and an upper-80s changeup while also mixing in variations of a breaking ball. All of his pitches have significant movement, so holding up without a classic starter's frame while also throwing enough strikes will be the key to him reaching his high ceiling as a starter.