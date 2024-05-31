Busch is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Reds.

It sounds like the Cubs plan to play Pete Crow-Armstrong in center field more often after they recalled him from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. That will mean more Cody Bellinger in right field and at first base, where he is playing Friday. Busch could have his playing time dip a bit as a result. The rookie infielder had a stretch in mid-April when he homered in five straight games, but in 37 contests since then he's slashed just .202/.296/.316 with two homers and a 38.6 percent strikeout rate.