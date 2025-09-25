Busch went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Mets.

Busch has been on a power surge with five home runs across his last 11 games, pushing him to a career-high 31 long balls for the season. The left-handed slugger continues to do most of his damage against righties, as he's sporting an .875 OPS in those matchups and has hit 27 of his homers, though Wednesday's shot came against New York southpaw Sean Manaea.