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Cubs' Michael Busch: Doubles twice in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Busch went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Reds.

Busch laced his 16th and 17th doubles of the season to help lead Chicago to victory, and he hit them both against southpaw Andrew Abbott to boot. The first baseman goes into the break with five hits across his last two games, but it's mostly been an underwhelming first half following his breakout 2025. Busch has a .763 OPS, 11 home runs and 49 RBI across 95 contests so far this year. In 2025, he finished with an .866 OPS, 34 homers and 90 RBI in 155 regular-season games.

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