Busch went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Busch finished the series in Toronto with home runs on consecutive days, and he now has a career-high 24 long balls for the season along with a career-high 68 RBI. The first baseman gives the Cubs a powerful bat atop the lineup against righties, and while he doesn't offer a ton of speed on the bases, Busch has settled in as an effective albeit unconventional leadoff hitter.